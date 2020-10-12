It's '80s Night on Dancing With the Stars, and ET will be live blogging all of the night's biggest moments, including the strongest performances, best costumes and more!



Ahead of Monday night's show, ABC unveiled a sneak peek look of the show opening, which features the celebrities and their pro partners getting their aerobics on while all decked out in full '80s gear. Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson teased to ET that fans can expect to see a ton of fun moments like that throughout the show.

"Oh, yeah! Those looks will be making an appearance in our dance this week," Jenna said. "It's a fusion of looks, we had three different looks [for our photo shoot]."

Plus, it looks like the hair and makeup department really stepped it up a notch this week. While we'll have to wait until showtime to see everyone's final looks, some of the cast took to their Instagram Stories to share up-close shots of their epic beauty looks. From big hair to vibrant eyeshadow, glitter and more... the glam team is definitely transporting us back to the '80s!

Instagram Stories

Dancing With the Stars' '80s Night episode kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, take a look at what the stars and their pro partners will be dancing to below:

Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy

Tango to "Tainted Love" by Soft Cell

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev

Tango to "I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany

Vernon Davis & Peta Murgatroyd

Tango to "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi

Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten

Jazz to "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis & The News

Justina Machado & Sasha Farber

Jazz to "Maniac" by Michael Sembello

AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke

Waltz to "Open Arms" by Journey

Jeannie Mai & Brandon Armstrong

Jazz to "Like a Virgin" by Madonna

Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess

Tango to "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears

Nelly & Daniella Karagach

Samba to "Rhythm of the Night" by DeBarge

Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson

Quickstep to "Take on Me" by a-ha

Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko

Cha Cha to "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" by New Kids on the Block

Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart

Contemporary to "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler

