'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging '80s Night -- See the Best Hair and Makeup Looks!
It's '80s Night on Dancing With the Stars, and ET will be live blogging all of the night's biggest moments, including the strongest performances, best costumes and more!
Ahead of Monday night's show, ABC unveiled a sneak peek look of the show opening, which features the celebrities and their pro partners getting their aerobics on while all decked out in full '80s gear. Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson teased to ET that fans can expect to see a ton of fun moments like that throughout the show.
"Oh, yeah! Those looks will be making an appearance in our dance this week," Jenna said. "It's a fusion of looks, we had three different looks [for our photo shoot]."
Plus, it looks like the hair and makeup department really stepped it up a notch this week. While we'll have to wait until showtime to see everyone's final looks, some of the cast took to their Instagram Stories to share up-close shots of their epic beauty looks. From big hair to vibrant eyeshadow, glitter and more... the glam team is definitely transporting us back to the '80s!
Dancing With the Stars' '80s Night episode kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, take a look at what the stars and their pro partners will be dancing to below:
Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy
Tango to "Tainted Love" by Soft Cell
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev
Tango to "I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany
Vernon Davis & Peta Murgatroyd
Tango to "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi
Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten
Jazz to "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis & The News
Justina Machado & Sasha Farber
Jazz to "Maniac" by Michael Sembello
AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke
Waltz to "Open Arms" by Journey
Jeannie Mai & Brandon Armstrong
Jazz to "Like a Virgin" by Madonna
Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess
Tango to "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears
Nelly & Daniella Karagach
Samba to "Rhythm of the Night" by DeBarge
Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson
Quickstep to "Take on Me" by a-ha
Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko
Cha Cha to "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" by New Kids on the Block
Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart
Contemporary to "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler
RELATED CONTENT:
'DWTS': Inside Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson's '80s Night Rehearsals
'DWTS' Team Applauds Tyra Banks After Show's Elimination Mishap
'DWTS': Monica Aldama, Bruno Tonioli & More Explain Elimination Fiasco