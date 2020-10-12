Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson are ready to slay '80s Night on Dancing With the Stars!

The dance duo virtually invited ET to one of their rehearsals for the dance competition show, where they teased what fans can look forward to on Monday when they perform a Quickstep to "Take on Me" by a-ha.

"You can expect lot of bright colors, neons, and lots of big hair, for sure," Nev told ET's Lauren Zima. "The best part is that Sasha Farber [and Ally Brooke] actually did a Quickstep to this song before, and all I really care about is doing better than he did."

As DWTS fans may recall, Sasha and Ally received a total score of 25/30 for that dance last season, so that's what the Catfish star and his pro partner will be aiming for on Monday night.

"I love Sasha and I think him and Justina [Machado] are my favorite couple other than us in the competition," he explained. "So the fact that he did a Quickstep to the song in a previous season, it's a perfect opportunity for us to sort of definitely decide who's better, you know?"

"They have this funny little competitive bromance going on," added Jenna. "It's really motivating."

As for their actual routine, Nev and Jenna couldn't give away too much, but said it will definitely be "nostalgic." Jenna shared that "Napoleon Dynamite, which was '80s-inspired, was our reference."

"You'll see. There's a moment. We're going sort of more on the comical, absurd range of '80s styling," Nev teased. "Napoleon did have a classic last scene but, yes, the dancing will be better! It will be in frame."

Jenna and Nev told ET that they did not choose their song this week, but were super happy when producers told them which tune they'd be taking on for '80s Night.

"We did really want a song that people were gonna know and wanted to sing along to," Jenna shared. "So I think this is a perfect song for that."

"When they asked us about whether or not we liked the song, of course we said, 'It's great,'" added Nev. "We love it!"

Fans can also expect to see a ton of fun moments from the dance couple's '80s-inspired photoshoot. "Oh, yeah! Those looks will be making an appearance in our dance this week," Jenna said. "It's a fusion of looks, we had three different looks [for ours]."

Dancing With the Stars' '80s Night airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday to hear more from Jenna and Nev before they hit the dance floor!

