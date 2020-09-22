Are Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson the newest members of Army? The pair danced it out to BTS' "Dynamite" on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday night.

Schulman and Johnson's Cha Cha was the perfect dance to accompany the K-pop boy band's feel-good new song.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough praised Team BeNeevers for their fun performance on week 2 of the dancing competition. "That is a lot of chest hair!" Hough raved, before complimenting the pair's "solid" performance. Tonioli suggested a little "manscaping," but was a huge fan of Schulman's "gyrations."

"Well done!" Inaba yelled, as the judges awarded Schulman and Johnson a score of 21/30.

Tuesday's routine was a big departure the Foxtrot Schulman and Johnson performed to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight" on last week's premiere. The pair scored an impressive 20/30 for that performance, even though Schulman entered rehearsals late due to COVID-19 testing.

"I only got the call a week ago. Basically the call was, 'We want you for the show. We need you to say yes today so that we can announce you tomorrow on Good Morning America and then fly to L.A. as soon as possible,'" Schulman revealed to ET on Sept. 7. "So it's been a whirlwind. I only just got to L.A. a couple days ago. Obviously, for safety purposes, I haven't even started rehearsing in the studio yet because I'm waiting to get my test back to make sure that I'm COVID-free."

"It's just been exciting and non-stop," he continued. "I really haven't felt this sort of energy and excitement in a long time, so it's been fun."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

