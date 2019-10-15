Bruno Tonioli is bringing passion, pizzazz and plenty of excitement to Entertainment Tonight!

The beloved judge from Dancing With the Stars is taking over our broadcast show on Tuesday, guest co-hosting with ET's Lauren Zima and Kevin Frazier.

His appearance comes just hours after Monday's magical Disney Night on DWTS. "It feels like the most unpredictable season we've had in a very long time," he said of the show's current 28th season, which features stars like James Van Der Beek, Lauren Alaina and Ally Brooke competing for the mirrorball. "Everyone is really applying themselves."

Tonioli is known for using colorful descriptives on the dance competition show, which he proudly brought to the ET stage. Breaking down all the biggest stories from the day, the Italian choreographer called Emma Stone's Cruella transformation "so good," while asking "magnificent Maleficent" star Angelina Jolie to "adopt me, now!"

Later in the show, Tonioli also judged a variety of celebrity dances from stars like Dwayne Johnson, Lindsay Lohan, Reese Witherspoon, Prince William and Tyler Cameron, and needless to say, he didn't hold back with his critiques. "That's right, not even Oprah is safe from me!" he exclaimed.

Tonioli is also a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the British version of DWTS. Additionally, he has previously choreographed for stars like Elton John, Tina Turner, Freddie Mercury and Boy George.

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday to see more of Tonioli in action as co-host, and watch Dancing With the Stars every Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

