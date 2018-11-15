Once again, the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors kids have melted our hearts!

In honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the celebrity contestants and their pro partners took the stage for "Giving Thanks Night" on Sunday, in which they all dedicated a dance to those who have inspired them.

Unfortunately, at the end of the night, one dance duo still went home -- Akash Vukoti & Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson -- leaving only five couples left.

Here's what judges Val Chmerkovskiy, Mandy Moore and Adam Rippon thought of their performances.

Ariana Greenblatt & Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong

Dance style: Salsa

Song: "Pintame" by Elvis Crespo

Judges' comments: Mandy raved that she was "grateful" for this salsa, while Val called it "spicy" and "athletic."

Total score: 27/30

Mandla Morris & Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke

Dance style: Foxtrot

Song: "Isn't She Lovely," performed live by Mandla's father, Stevie Wonder

Judges' comments: Adam said this was one of the pair's best dances, while Mandy praised them for their "beautiful" control this week.

Total score: 27/30

Miles Brown & Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold

Dance style: Foxtrot

Song: "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

Judges' comments: Mandy gave this duo the ultimate praise, comparing their dancing to La La Land, the movie that starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and featured her choreography. It doesn't get much better than that!

Total score: 26/30

Sky Brown & JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten

Dance style: Foxtrot

Song: "Unconditionally" by Katy Perry

Judges' comments: Val felt this routine was "so special," due to its emotional range and the pair's commitment to making it exceptional. Adam agreed, thanking Sky for sharing her heart.

Total score: 29/30

Mackenzie Ziegler & Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko

Dance style: Samba

Song: "Cheap Thrills" by Sia feat. Sean Paul

Judges' comments: After Mackenzie's sister, Maddie, joined in at the end of the dance, Adam jokingly asked how he could become the third Ziegler sister... and we can't blame him! It was a solid routine that was "full out," according to Mandy.

Total score: 27/30

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Watch the video below to hear more on what Ariana Greenblatt is thankful for this year. She revealed her "top three" during a recent visit to ET:

