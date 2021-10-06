'Dancing With the Stars' Live Tour Hitting the Road Again With New Shows This Winter
JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee Shine on ‘DWTS’ Premiere
Mel C Talks Potential Spice Girls Reunion on ‘Dancing With the S…
‘Dancing With the Stars:’ How Amanda Kloots Will Honor Late Husb…
‘DWTS’: JoJo Siwa on Derek Hough’s Rough Critique and Teases Bri…
'DWTS' Season 30 Cast: Mel C, Brian Austin Green and More Reveal…
‘DWTS’: Tyra Banks Defends Olivia Jade After Casting Backlash (E…
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Making ‘DWTS’ History and Getting Season Pre…
‘The Voice’ Coaches Joke Ariana Grande Is a ‘Threat,’ Tyra Banks…
Jenna Johnson Praises JoJo Siwa's Incredible Lift on 'DWTS' (Exc…
Adele Teases New Single ‘Easy on Me,’ Are Kim Kardashian and Kan…
Met Gala 2021: All the Must-See Moments You Missed!
Jeanie Buss on Relaunching of WOW Women of Wrestling and Why She…
‘DWTS’: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on Their ‘Story Bo…
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on How ‘DWTS’ Is Challengi…
Rami Malek on Extraordinary Night With Prince William and Kate M…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Dancing With the Stars is hitting the road once again! The popular dancing competition's live show is set to go on tour in January, to celebrate the show's milestone 30th season.
The Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2022 will kick off Jan. 7, at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, and is set to continue touring through March 27, with a final performance at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California.
The live show -- which recreates many of the most spectacular routines seen during the season, as well as special ballroom numbers choreographed specifically for the tour -- will include many of the show's favorite pros.
Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart are all set to appear, and special guest stars will be announced in the near future.
"After not being able to tour last year, we’re all so excited to bring the Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour back to all of our dedicated fans around the country," Bersten said in a press statement announcing the tour.
Tickets for Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2022 go on sale Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. For a full list of tour dates and stops -- and to purchase tickets -- check here!
See the video below for more on this exciting season of Dancing With the Stars, which airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'DWTS' Week 3: Best Dances, Most Impressive Scores from Britney Night!
'Dancing With the Stars' Week 2: Biggest Dances and Best Moments
Derek Hough Reveals the 'DWTS' Contestant He Has His Eye On
Amanda Kloots Takes Son to Disneyland Ahead of 'DWTS' Disney Week
Related Gallery