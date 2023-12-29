Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart started the year with a bang -- when they confirmed their romance with a pair of Valentine's Day posts -- and they're ending the year with another bang worthy of fireworks. The couple has announced they're engaged!

The CODA star and Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Friday to announce the happy news. One word is all that was needed to encapsulate the joyous moment -- "Forever!!" The two-pic post snapped in Lake Arrowhead, California, included Britt with her arm around the future groom and her other hand showing off the rock on her finger. The second pic shows them locking lips.

Over on her Instagram Story, Britt reposted her post and captioned it, "Ending 2023 engaged! I'm still pinching myself." She added, "Love you forever @danieldurant."

Daniel and Britt met on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars (they finished in fifth), but it wasn't until February 2023 when the pair confirmed the romance with sweet Valentine's Day posts.

"My Valentine. ♥️," the 34-year-old actor wrote at the time. "Happy Valentine's Day!" Next to Daniel's message was a picture of him and Britt taken by the water.

After season 31 came to an end, the pair took their moves on the road for the Dancing With the Stars tour. In an interview with People, the couple shared some deets about how the proposal came about. Daniel told the magazine that he popped the question in Lake Arrowhead with their families on Christmas Day, and he did so after they all reached the top of the mountain.

People reports Britt's mom and stepdad and Daniel's moms were all there.

"We were both emotional, overwhelmed with joy and at peace knowing that this would eventually be part of our story," Britt told the magazine. "It felt like magic, but at the same time, it felt right and normal."

Congrats!

