Dancing With the Stars fans, get excited... we finally know all of the dancers who will be competing for the show's 29th season!

ABC announced the full list of pros on Tuesday's Good Morning America, and needless to say, the lineup definitely looks a little different this time around. Notably missing are longtime favorites Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, who previously confirmed to ET they'd be taking the year off due to their pregnancies. Lindsay is expecting a baby girl with husband Sam Cusick in November, while Witney and husband Carson McAllister will be welcoming a baby boy in January 2021.

In their absence, two new female pros have been added to the roster: Daniella Karagach, who was a featured dancer last season, and former troupe member Britt Stewart.

"I would love to be a pro. That is definitely a short-term goal of mine," Stewart told ET in April 2018. "I don't know when it's going to happen, but I have my fingers crossed that it's going to happen very soon."

"I'm still the newest girl," she added at the time. "But Alan [Bersten] made it happen, so, yeah. Hopefully soon."

In more exciting news, Sharna Burgess will be making her highly-anticipated return after being cut for season 28, while Keo Motsepe is back as a full-time pro after not having a celebrity partner last year. They'll be competing for the mirrorball trophy against fellow returning pros Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Pasha Pashkov, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko and Cheryl Burke.

"I certainly miss it. And now, especially being away, I miss all my friends," Burgess, who had been living in her home country of Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic, told ET in April. "I haven't seen them in so long. I would love to be back ... but it's still early so we'll see. As I've said before, I have so much love for them."

Which celebrities the pros will be dancing with has yet to be revealed. The only star confirmed to compete this season so far is former BacheloretteKaitlyn Bristowe. "I'll be happy with whoever they partner me with. I just feel like they're all incredible," Bristowe said of the pro dancers, while exclusively chatting with ET after the exciting reveal in June. "They have to be to be on that show!"

The all-new season will premiere Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

As ET previously reported, production for the dance competition show, with new host Tyra Banks, is scheduled to begin next month. DWTS producers are still hoping to air the show live, taking all precautions and with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

