Some Dancing With the Stars fans aren't happy that a few of the show's most popular dancers won't be a part of the upcoming 28th season.

Aside from longtime pros Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev not being a part of the new season, this season will also mark the first time since season 11 that there won't be a dance troupe. In season 12, the show introduced the troupe consisting of professional dancers who perform on the show but are not paired with celebrity partners. The absence of the troupe this season means that fan favorites Britt Stewart, Hayley Erbert and more will no longer be seen on DWTS.

In addition, some fans were unhappy that two new dancing pros were announced this season -- Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach -- instead of Stewart and Erbert getting promoted as pros.

ET spoke with Stewart last April at Pro Dance Camp -- a three-day dance ballroom crash course for 75 aspiring dancers of all levels held in Palm Springs, California -- and she said she definitely wanted to become a pro on the hit ABC show.

"I would love to be a pro," she said at the time. "I think that is definitely a short-term goal of mine. I don't know when it's going to happen but I have my fingers crossed that's going to happen very soon. I mean, I'm still the newest girl on the show, but Alan [Bersten] made it happen! So, yeah. Hopefully soon."

Stewart reacted to the surprising news on Wednesday.

"I unfortunately will not be returning to Dancing With The Stars this season," she wrote on Instagram. "It has truly been the most wonderful past 3 years and I am beyond grateful for my time at DWTS. If I were to go back and ask the little black girl who aspired only to dance, she would have never even imagined changing out her tap shoes for Latin heels and being a part of such a significant TV show for dance. Dancing With The Stars came in to my life as a very welcomed surprise. It came at a time in my life when I was craving change and growth and it did not disappoint! It’s forever changed me as a woman, an artist, and a dancer."

"I want to say thank you to everyone that’s part of the DWTS family and all those that have supported me throughout this journey!" she continued. "The friendships I’ve gained through the show will last a lifetime! I am truly sad about not being part of this season, but don’t worry I’m never putting my Cha Cha heels away!! I am looking forward to my next chapter and know that God/ The Universe has a plan for me! Nothing is by chance. 💗."

Meanwhile, Erbert -- who is dating former DWTS pro Derek Hough -- also reacted to the news with positivity.

"As some of you may already know, I unfortunately will not be apart of DWTS this season," she wrote. "The past 3.5 years have been the most incredible journey for me. To have been apart of this show for 7 seasons, 4 tours, and a mentor on DWTS Juniors is beyond anything I could have imagined. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, I adore you all and would not be where I am without your love. I want to wish everyone in my dancing fam the best of luck this season! They all will kill it as usual! As sad as I am to not be apart of this season, life has decided to guide me in a different direction and I am excited to see where it will take me. Much love ♥️."

As for dancer Artur Adamski, he noted he has other projects going on.

ET spoke with DWTS host Tom Bergeron just moments after this season's big cast reveal on Wednesday, where he did comment on Burgess not being a part of season 28 despite winning the mirrorball trophy with TV personality Bobby Bones last season. Bergeron said Burgess seemed "surprised" when he spoke to her recently.

"As a matter of fact, I was just texting with Sharna recently," he told ET. "She was surprised and I was too. But again, that's somebody else's call."

Reporting by Desiree Murphy

