Lindsay Arnold is smitten with her bundle of joy!

After giving birth to her first child earlier this week, the Dancing with the Stars pro revealed her adorable newborn daughter’s name in a touching Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Sage Jill Cusick,” the new mom captioned a photo of little Sage sleeping in a patterned onesie and matching headband. Arnold went on to reveal that her “little angle” with husband Samuel Cusick, weighed 7 lbs, 10 oz., measured 19 inches long, and entered the world ahead of schedule.

“Our perfect little angel was born 8 days early on November 2, 2020 at 6:07 [a.m.]. I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 [a.m.] at home in bed and contractions started immediately after,” she recalled. “Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital. Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery.”

The 26-year-old dancer and choreographer also gave a shout-out to the “incredible team of nurses and doctors” who safely delivered her baby girl.

“We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents. She entered this world on the same day that we lost [Sam’s] beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick. Thank you all so much for the love and support you have sent our way ❤️❤️.”

Arnold announced that she and Cusick were expecting their first child together back in May. Now that the baby’s here, the Utah native and her husband aren’t the only ones celebrating. Arnold’s DWTS family gushed over the baby news, including bestie Jenna Johnson, who called Arnold just 10 minutes after she gave birth.

“She had texted me as soon as I woke up at 6 a.m., and then of course, being me, I was like, ‘I gotta FaceTime her!’ So that was me being really pushy,” Johnson told ET on Monday. “You know you’re a best friend when you answer 10 minutes after [birth]!”

"I am just so proud of Lindsay, I'm so happy for her and Sam," continued Johnson. "I cannot wait to get to Utah to snuggle that baby girl!”

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Arnold on Pregnancy, Stretch Marks and Her Go-to Belly Products (Exclusive)

Lindsay Arnold Shares Her Pregnancy Beauty Routine, Cravings and More

'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl -- Watch the Sweet Gender Reveal!