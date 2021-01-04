'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Gives Birth to First Child

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister are officially parents to a healthy baby boy!

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed via Instagram on Monday that she and her husband have welcomed their first child together.

"After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well," Witney shared. "We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"

Witney has already received plenty of love from her fellow DWTS pros in the comments section, with Britt Stewart writing, "Love you Wit!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️," and Pasha Pashkov adding, "Congratulations guys ❤️❤️❤️ glad everyone is well and healthy!"

Speaking to ET back in July, just days after announcing they were expecting, Witney and Carson couldn't contain their excitement over the happy baby news.

"It's absolutely insane. It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised," Witney said. "So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all."

"Yeah, she's still so little. Kind of out of sight, out of mind for me," Carson joked. "It hasn't quite hit me yet."

Witney revealed at the time that she and Carson were trying for a baby in August 2019, but when that didn't happen, "we kind of didn't try" after that. "Then all of a sudden in April [2020], I guess it happened for us, which is just shocking," she said. "I am still just so shocked, but it just goes to show you that everything happens for a reason."

In the months leading up to her baby's arrival, Witney also shared plenty of pics from her pregnancy journey to Instagram. "27 years old today at 27 weeks pregnant 💙" she wrote on her birthday back in October. "Woke up this morning feeling so blessed & grateful for my little family, for my two boys. The greatest birthday gifts I could have ever asked for."

See more of Witney's adorably chic baby bump snaps below:

The arrival of Witney's little bundle of joy comes just a few months after her best friend/fellow DWTS pro, Lindsay Arnold, gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with husband Sam Cusick.

Hear more from the new mamas in the video below!

