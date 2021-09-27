'Dancing With the Stars': See Which Couple Goes Home In 1st Elimination of Season 30
*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!
Dancing With the Stars has eliminated the first couple of Season 30. During Monday's show -- which marked the second week of competition -- host Tyra Banks revealed which two couples earned the fewest votes and lowest scores, and were therefore in jeopardy.
The bottom couples included Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her partner Pasha Pashkov, who earned a 25 out of 40 for their first dance of the season, and a 24 out of 40 for Monday's routine, for a total of 49 out of 80.
Meanwhile, the second couple to end up in jeopardy was Karate Kid actor Martin Kove and his partner, Britt Stewart. The 75-year-old Kove had not gotten a lot of love from the judges, and the pair earned a score of 13 in the premiere and then a 15 for Monday's cha-cha, set to "Twist and Shout," thus securing a total of 28 out of 80.
When it came time for the judges to vote, the decision was unanimous, with Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman all voting to keep Chiu and Pashkov in the competition to dance another week. Meaning the ride came to an end for Kove and Stewart.
Kove said the experience of being on Dancing With the Stars has been "beyond belief," and that he felt OK, despite getting the axe.
Monday night also saw a few stars really shine! Amanda Kloots and her partner, Alan Bersten, earned the highest scores of the season thus far with a foxtrot set to "It Had to be You," which earned them 32 out of 40.
Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson came in second, although their cha-cha set to "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande earned them a score of 31 out of 40 -- a two-point improvement over their already stellar week 1 score.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
