'Dancing With the Stars' to Return to ABC for Season 32

Dancing With the Stars is returning to ABC!

ET has learned that, after season 31 of the reality competition show aired exclusively on Disney+, DWTS will be returning to network TV for season 32. The episodes will air live on both ABC and Disney+, and be available on Hulu the following day.

That's not the only shakeup coming this season. Former DWTS pro Julianne Hough will be returning to the show -- co-hosting alongside Alfonso Ribeiro following Tyra Banks' departure after season 31.

ET recently spoke with the new co-hosts, who teased their dynamic heading into the upcoming season.

"Well, honestly, it's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso," Hough told ET. "It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on."

However, the Dancing With the Stars family will be without one longtime member in the upcoming season: judge Len Goodman, who died last month after a battle with bone cancer.

ET spoke with former DWTS host Tom Bergeron following the news of Goodman's death, and he shared his thoughts on the ballroom legend's life and legacy.

"I think it'll be defined many ways, by many people, but I think for me, it's be serious about what you do, but not take yourself too seriously," Bergeron shared. "I think Len and I have had that in common. Be respectful of your craft, but have at the same time, and again, I'm thinking of him right now and all I see is the twinkle and the smile."

