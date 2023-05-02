'Dancing With the Stars' to Return to ABC for Season 32
Derek Hough Spills on Sister Julianne Taking Over 'DWTS' Co-Host…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Kim Kardashian Wears All Pearls at 2023 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner Goes Pantsless at 2023 Met Gala
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfe…
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shares Rare Photo of Himself
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exc…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Allison Holker Files …
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Serena Williams Debuts Pregnancy at 2023 Met Gala
Met Gala Moments: Iconic Moments and What to Expect at 2023 Event
Paige DeSorbo Reacts to 'Summer House' Critiques and What's Next…
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Shayne Jansen Taking Break From Social Medi…
Luke Bryan Promises 'Big' 'American Idol' Guest Judges During Co…
Kane Brown on Headlining Stagecoach and His Future as an Actor (…
Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Shows Up as Karl Lagerfeld’s Kitten
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
Dancing With the Stars is returning to ABC!
ET has learned that, after season 31 of the reality competition show aired exclusively on Disney+, DWTS will be returning to network TV for season 32. The episodes will air live on both ABC and Disney+, and be available on Hulu the following day.
That's not the only shakeup coming this season. Former DWTS pro Julianne Hough will be returning to the show -- co-hosting alongside Alfonso Ribeiro following Tyra Banks' departure after season 31.
ET recently spoke with the new co-hosts, who teased their dynamic heading into the upcoming season.
"Well, honestly, it's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso," Hough told ET. "It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on."
However, the Dancing With the Stars family will be without one longtime member in the upcoming season: judge Len Goodman, who died last month after a battle with bone cancer.
ET spoke with former DWTS host Tom Bergeron following the news of Goodman's death, and he shared his thoughts on the ballroom legend's life and legacy.
"I think it'll be defined many ways, by many people, but I think for me, it's be serious about what you do, but not take yourself too seriously," Bergeron shared. "I think Len and I have had that in common. Be respectful of your craft, but have at the same time, and again, I'm thinking of him right now and all I see is the twinkle and the smile."
See more tributes to Goodman in the video below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom Bergeron Remembers Len Goodman and Reflects on His 'DWTS' Legacy
'Vanderpump's Ariana Madix 'In Talks' to Join 'Dancing With the Stars'
Tyra Banks Reacts to Julianne Hough Replacing Her on 'DWTS'