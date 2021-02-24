Daniel Kaluuya Says He Wasn't Invited to the Premiere of 'Get Out'

Daniel Kaluuya is making a big revelation about Get Out.

In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Kaluuya says despite getting an Oscar nomination for the Jordan Peele directed film, he never got an invite to the film's world premiere.

"They didn't invite me, bro," Kaluuya told the host.

The Judas and the Black Messiah actor explained that he was never actually asked to attend the movie's first screening at the Sundance Film Festival.

"I was in Atlanta shooting Panther [Black Panther]. I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, 'I really wanna do it.' And then just didn't get the invite."

And when premiere night rolled around, Kaluuya ended up spending it home alone. "I wasn't invited, so I was just in my bed," he said with a laugh. "Someone texted me, 'It's done really well.'"

Norton tried to assure the actor that someone must have made a major mistake, but Kaluuya wasn't so sure.

"You don't want to be in a place that you don't feel wanted, you feel me?" the actor responded.

Kaluuya will have the chance to attend another one of Peele's premieres soon though. The Queen & Slim actor is set to star in Peele's next horror film alongside actress and recording artist, Keke Palmer.

