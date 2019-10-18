Daniel Kaluuya is joining a happy family!

On Friday, Mattel, Valparaiso Pictures and Kaluuya's production company, 59%, announced their plan to bring Barney to the big screen.

The lovable purple dinosaur became a fixture in homes through the show Barney & Friends, which ran for 13 seasons from 1992 to 2009.

"Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood," Kaluuya says in a press release of the iconic dino. "We're excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of 'I love you, you love me' can stand the test of time."

In his statement, Robbie Brenner of Mattel films says that Kaluuya's involvement in the project "will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations."

"The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids," he added.

David Carrico of Valparaiso Pictures also expressed excitement over the new flick, saying, "Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination, and we can’t wait to get ‘I love you, you love me’ stuck in heads everywhere, yet again."

In addition to Barney, Mattel also has a Margot Robbie-led Barbie film and a Masters of the Universe flick with Noah Centineo as He-Man currently in production.

