Daniel Kaluuya Wins First Golden Globe After Technical Difficulty

Daniel Kaluuya is a Golden Globe winner!

The 32-year-old actor was presented with the award for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah at Sunday night's award show, but his speech was almost cut due to a technical difficulty. It appears he accidentally muted his microphone during the beginning of his acceptance speech.

"As you can see, we unfortunately have a bad connection " Laura Dern said as she presented the first award of the night. "We apologize for the technical problem and send all of our congratulations to Daniel on his Golden Globe win."

As the music started to play, Kaluuya's audio reconnected and he accepted his award with excitement.

"Is this on? Alright cool! Can you hear me now," he asked the crowd. "It takes a village to raise a film so I'd like to thank our leader, our general Shaka King for your vision and collaboration."

He also acknowledged "the incredible cast."

"LaKeith Stanfield, I stand with you my brother. Dominique Fishback, you are a light. All of the crew, the cast... we did our thing together," he said.

He went on to thank the late Nipsey Hussle and Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton, who he portrayed in the film.

"This took it out of me. I gave everything," he said of the role. "Like the great Nipsey Hussle says we are here to give where we are empty. And I gave everything. And I could not have given it to a more noble man, that's chairman Fred Hampton."

"I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he thought, how brilliantly he spoke and how brilliantly he loved," he continued. "He taught me about myself and made me grow as a man. I appreciate it with all my heart. There is a lot of information about how he died but I help people out there will grow and learn how incredibly he lived."

