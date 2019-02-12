Daniel Lissing is on-board with the new leading man on When Calls the Heart.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 37-year-old actor at Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Winter 2019 TCA Event in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 9 and he dished about what he thinks of the show's new character, Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry).

This comes after Lissing departed the show last year with the death of his character, Jack. Jack's death was a devastating blow to fans who were thrilled when he finally married Elizabeth (Erin Krakow).

"I haven't seen it yet cause it hasn't aired yet, right? But so great," Lissing said of McGarry's addition to the cast. "I think it's great for the show. Let's get a couple of leading men in there to replace the Jack character. I think it's gonna be great for the show, great for... Erin's character to just have a few options after such hardship."

As for the Hearties that are disappointed about Jack's exit, Lissing urged fans to remain loyal to the show, not his former character.

"Miss Jack, but get on board!" he exclaimed. "If you love the show, support the show, you know? I think these guys are great actors, they are gonna bring something different than I brought to the show. It's gonna be one of those storylines that isn't the same as Jack and Elizabeth, but hopefully the audience will get a lot of enjoyment out of it."

Though his "sights are set elsewhere" now, Lissing has nothing but fond memories from his time on the Hallmark series, even posing with his former castmates at the Hallmark event.

"I miss working with my friends," he said. "... I love everyone that I ever worked with on the show. I was lucky to be on it for five years and, of course, I miss going to work with my best mates."

Despite being finished with playing the leading man on When Calls the Heart, Lissing does consider himself a romantic in real life! Back in November, the actor confirmed his relationship status to ET and revealed that he was "spending Christmas in love" with his girlfriend.

"We'll do something," he teased of their Valentine's Day plans, before playing coy about the specifics. "I just don't like to talk about it in too much detail."

Season six of When Calls the Heart premieres Sunday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

