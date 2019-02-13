Daniel Radcliffe Thinks ‘Harry Potter’ Will Get a Reboot Without Him

Daniel Radcliffe is predicting a Harry Potter remake is inevitable — and he doesn’t think he’ll have anything to do with it.



The 29-year-old leading man recently spoke with IGN to discuss his new starring role on the TBS show Miracle Workers, where he discussed the power of J.K. Rowling’s magical world and the eventual remakes.

"I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime - we’ve already got a few more," he explained, acknowledging that actors like Jamie Parker and Gareth Reeves have already filled his shoes in the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.



"It will be interesting to see how long those films stay…it feels like there’s a sacredness around them at the moment, but that’ll go, the shine will wear off at some point," he stated. "It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I’m fascinated to watch."



The clear implication here is that Radcliffe has no intention of playing everyone’s favorite wizard ever again. The British thespian also voiced his acceptance that some filmmakers might be hesitant to cast him because he is so integrally tied to Harry Potter.



"Any project that the script is good for, I would be into," he explained. "I can completely understand why some directors would be hesitant about putting me into a franchise because I have a lot of baggage from another franchise, so I can see why that would make people not want to do that necessarily. But I would be very happy to."



Radcliffe has gracefully distanced himself from the wizarding world since wrapping Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2010. He even admitted to Seth Meyers last year that he hasn’t seen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and doesn’t intend to.



"I’ve been asked this a lot, and I feel like I always give a really boring, terrible answer. I’m probably not going to see it,” he admitted. "I don’t have plans to. Not because I think it would throw me into some existential crisis of like, ‘Oh, is that what happened?’ But more so I just feel like it would not be a relaxing evening in the theater.”



"I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction,” he added. “And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn’t care. But I do feel like if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, it would be a little odd."



Get more breaking news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

'Frozen 2' Trailer: It's Elsa vs. the Ocean?!

Ed Sheeran and Lily James Live in a World Without The Beatles in 'Yesterday' Trailer

'The Hustle' Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson Are the Ultimate Con Artists

Related Gallery