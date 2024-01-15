Danielle Brooks can see the future. If she has her druthers, Orange Is the New Black would reboot in about 10 years. And if that happens, Brooks can also see where Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson's headed next.

Speaking to ET's Deidre Behar on the red carpet at the 29th Critics Choice Awards at the famed Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, the 34-year-old actress almost couldn't believe that last year the iconic Netflix series celebrated its 10th anniversary since the premiere.

And that had inquiring minds wondering -- does Brooks think Taystee has more to tell, and would she love to continue the show or the character?

"I think Taystee does have more story to tell," Brooks says. "I mean, I would love to bring that show back in 10 years, but with everybody. As many people we can get to tell the story."

Brooks, who is making the media rounds to promote her new film, The Color Purple, played the character in all seven seasons of the Netflix hit show. She was a recurring character in season 1 and a mainstay until the show ended in 2019. For Brooks, looking back on OITNB reminds her of the fun times she had on the set of The Color Purple.

"When we talk about sisterhood with The Color Purple, I had that with Orange Is the New Black," she explains. "And it's been so cool to see where everyone's career has gone as far."

From Samira Wiley and Uzo Aduba to Laverne Cox and Adrienne C. Moore, Brooks is in awe of how everyone's career has turned out since the series ended. But if the series ever mounts a comeback, Brooks would like to see Taystee taste a little freedom.

"Taystee? Hopefully get out of prison," Brook said with a laugh when asked what her character would be up to in 10 years. "Maybe see the world. Get some snow or some wind or something, 'cause the girl just be in jail!"

