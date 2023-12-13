Danielle Brooks may be one of the stars of The Color Purple, but that didn't stop her 4-year-old daughter from stealing her spotlight on set!

While talking with ET's Kevin Frazier to promote the new film, Brooks -- sitting alongside co-stars Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino -- opened up about wanting her daughter, Freeya, to make an appearance at the end of the movie and why it simply didn't work out.

According to the actress, Freeya's everyday schedule just so happened to clash with her filming schedule -- and a nap won out in the end.

"I tried to have my child on set," Brooks joked. "I tried to get her in some of the movie, but it happened to be around nap time."

"They didn't name her Freeya for nothing," said Henson, laughing.

"Exactly," Brooks responded. "And when it's time to act -- because she was supposed to go to Fantasia -- she goes, 'Don't touch me, I want Mommy!'"

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Sadly, Brooks said they weren't able to make it work as they had to move on with filming as the 4-year-old focused on her rest.

"Lance -- our director -- was like, 'Yeah, um, Danielle, I got to switch this,'" Brooks added, laughing alongside her co-stars.

"She wasn't having it," echoed Barrino.

In early December, Brooks spoke with ET on the carpet at the Elle Women in Hollywood event, where she also opened up about the sweet video she posted to social media, showing Freeya watch her in the trailer for The Color Purple.

The actress said that she was taking her daughter to see a movie in a theater for the first time when the trailer for their movie showed before the film.

"Yes, it was her first movie that she's ever seen and for that trailer to come on I was like, 'I have to capture this now,'" Brooks said. "And I'm so glad I did 'cause it's something I'll never forget. And people talk a lot, you know, when do you think you've made it as an actor and you have all these different moments of feeling like you made it, but that was one for me."

On Monday, Brooks scored her first Golden Globe nomination for the film, which has already created Oscar buzz for each of its stars.

"I first saw The Color Purple on Broadway when I was 15 years old. It was that moment, seeing people who looked like me for the first time on that stage, that gave me permission to dream about being here one day. So, to be recognized for this role, a role that deeply means so much to me, is beyond special," the Orange Is the New Black alum said in a statement to ET.

"Thank you, Miss O [Oprah], for so graciously passing the baton. Congratulations to my sister, Fantasia, on her nomination and to the amazing cast and crew for their work on this film. Lastly, thank you Golden Globes for this incredible honor, I am beyond humbled," she said.

The Color Purple -- which also stars Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Corey Hawkins -- releases in theaters on Dec. 25.

