Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

This week, Mariah Carey is embracing the holiday spirit with unmatched enthusiasm, gifting her "festive lambs" with a brand-new music video, "All I Want For Christmas Is You (Festive Lambs Edition)." The video offers an intimate glimpse into the rehearsals for her spectacular Merry Christmas One And All! tour.

The Merry Christmas One And All! tour features 16 sold-out arena shows and as the tour now heads to its finale, Mariah will release a mini-documentary on Dec. 17 on YouTube, providing an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the preparations and magical moments that define the tour.

This holiday season, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" also continues to make history. The timeless classic was recently inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, and song currently sits at the coveted #1 spot on this week's Billboard Global charts.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Risk It All" from The Color Purple (Music From And Inspired By) – Usher & H.E.R.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dilemma" – Green Day

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

THINK LATER – Tate McRae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Amigos" – J Balvin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Airplane Tickets" – Pharrell Williams feat Swae Lee & Rauw Alejandro

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Extension (The Extended Mixes) – Kylie Minogue

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The General" – Guns N’ Roses

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"42" – Diplo & Maren Morris

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"leavemealone" – Fred again… & Baby Keem

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Eras Of Us" – FLETCHER

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bellakeo" – Peso Pluma feat Anitta

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Superman" – Charlie Wilson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Triple M" Remix – Pitbull, Mawell, IAmChino

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Stop Giving Me Advice" – Lyrical Lemonade feat Jack Harlow & Dave

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Sent My Therapist to Therapy" – Alec Benjamin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Astronaut" – Griff feat Chris Martin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"girl in new york" – Nessa Barrett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"IDGAF" – Toosii

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Not An Angel" – Tems

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Okay" – French Montana feat Lil Baby

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Marine Turtle" – NCT U

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Borrowed Time" – Cosmo’s Midnight feat Forest Claudette

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

if you only knew – Alexander Stewart

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"dancefloor" – Obai

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Now or Neva" – Mike WiLL Made-It feat Moneybagg Yo & YTB Fatt

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"When The Devil Speaks…" – ThxSoMch

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hard Candy Christmas" – Ginger Minj

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Afterglow" – THE DRIVER ERA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

