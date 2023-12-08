Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
This week, Mariah Carey is embracing the holiday spirit with unmatched enthusiasm, gifting her "festive lambs" with a brand-new music video, "All I Want For Christmas Is You (Festive Lambs Edition)." The video offers an intimate glimpse into the rehearsals for her spectacular Merry Christmas One And All! tour.
The Merry Christmas One And All! tour features 16 sold-out arena shows and as the tour now heads to its finale, Mariah will release a mini-documentary on Dec. 17 on YouTube, providing an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the preparations and magical moments that define the tour.
This holiday season, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" also continues to make history. The timeless classic was recently inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, and song currently sits at the coveted #1 spot on this week's Billboard Global charts.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj
"Risk It All" from The Color Purple (Music From And Inspired By) – Usher & H.E.R.
"Dilemma" – Green Day
THINK LATER – Tate McRae
"Amigos" – J Balvin
"Airplane Tickets" – Pharrell Williams feat Swae Lee & Rauw Alejandro
Extension (The Extended Mixes) – Kylie Minogue
"The General" – Guns N’ Roses
"42" – Diplo & Maren Morris
"leavemealone" – Fred again… & Baby Keem
"Eras Of Us" – FLETCHER
"Bellakeo" – Peso Pluma feat Anitta
"Superman" – Charlie Wilson
"Triple M" Remix – Pitbull, Mawell, IAmChino
"Stop Giving Me Advice" – Lyrical Lemonade feat Jack Harlow & Dave
"I Sent My Therapist to Therapy" – Alec Benjamin
"Astronaut" – Griff feat Chris Martin
"girl in new york" – Nessa Barrett
"IDGAF" – Toosii
"Not An Angel" – Tems
"Okay" – French Montana feat Lil Baby
"Marine Turtle" – NCT U
"Borrowed Time" – Cosmo’s Midnight feat Forest Claudette
if you only knew – Alexander Stewart
"dancefloor" – Obai
"Now or Neva" – Mike WiLL Made-It feat Moneybagg Yo & YTB Fatt
"When The Devil Speaks…" – ThxSoMch
"Hard Candy Christmas" – Ginger Minj
"Afterglow" – THE DRIVER ERA
