Machine Gun Kelly Is 'Upset by Some of the Poems' in Megan Fox's Book, Source Says

By Mekishana Pierre
Published: 9:42 AM PST, December 8, 2023

A source tells ET that the actress' new book of poetry, 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,' is causing strife in her relationship.

Megan Fox's recently released collection of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, is causing some problems in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

A source tells ET that the couple has been "arguing recently" because the musician is "upset" by some of the poems and "taking them personally."

"Megan is frustrated that MGK hasn't been more supportive and that he isn't recognizing that some of the poems don't have anything to do with him," the source adds. "They are trying to work through things and are still together as of now, but it has been difficult to get along."

Fox first announced her latest poetry project in August. She previously shared that it was Kelly, whom she often refers to as her "twin flame," who encouraged her to write her book. The pair has been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2020.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that has taken root in me because of my silence," the actress wrote in a personal message on Instagram. "I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."

At the time, Kelly left a sweet comment with a fire emoji. "Proud of you," he gushed. 

In Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Fox addresses the devastation and abuse she says she's suffered in some of her high-profile relationships. 

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green for 10 years. The former couple shares three kids: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

Kelly -- who is also known by his legal name, Colson Baker -- has a 14-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.

"It's not an expose that I wrote or a memoir," Fox said in an interview with Good Morning America last month. "But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships. I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy, I guess you could say, [with] people who were horrific people. Also very famous. Very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people." 

"It was something inside of me that had to come out, or else it was going to make me sick," she explained of the book's inspiration. "Some of it is definitely a metaphor. None of it is what I would say is fictional. Those are all real-life experiences that I had."

Still, she said, she isn't quite baring everything in the book's pages. 

"I wrote a lot of things that didn't make it into the book," she added. "I was like, 'This is maybe for guys only.' Some of it is too much when you are a known person. If I had the freedom of just being a poet and people not really wanting to dig too much into my personal life, I would have included more entries like that."

Fox and Kelly announced their engagement in January 2022, after less than two years of dating, and have had a series of bumps in their relationship since then.

Following split speculation in February, a source told ET in August, "They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

A source affirmed the couple's dedication to each other in November, telling ET that, despite their rocky journey, Fox and Kelly are still committed to making it to the altar.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are doing well. They have had their ups and downs, like any other couple, but right now, things are good," the source shared. "They are still taking steps to better their relationship and still have the goal of moving ahead with getting married."

