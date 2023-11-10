Megan Fox Shares Story of the Worst Thing She’s Done to an Ex

Megan Fox isn't afraid to air her dirty laundry. The 37-year-old actress is currently promoting her new book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, where she touches on past relationships and struggles.

On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, host Barrymore asks Fox what's the worst thing she's done to an ex.

"I don't know if that's something I can say on TV," Fox admits.

And while she didn't reveal the absolute "worst" thing she's done, Fox does give one extreme example.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

"When I was young, and I did have a temper and I was wild, I got mad and I took a bunch of paint and I painted a Friedrich Nietzsche quote all over his walls. So he had to repaint his house afterwards," Fox admitted. "It was a really angry quote about how life is futile, you suck basically."

But Fox says that on a scale of one to 10, that incident was a "two" for her.

"But that's what I can share," she quips. "That gives you an idea of what I was capable of."

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Fox is currently in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and was previously married to Brian Austin Green. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the Jennifer's Body star talked about some of the behind-the-scenes romances she's had with "very famous" men that no one has known about.

"But throughout my life I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically, very abusive relationships," she shared. "I've only been publicly connected to a few people. But I shared energy with -- I guess, we could say -- who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

