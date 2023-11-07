Megan Fox is getting candid about heartbreak in her new book of poetry and opening up about suffering a devastating miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox said in an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'"

In her collection of poems -- Pretty Boys are Poisonous, out now -- Fox addresses devastation and abuse she says she's suffered in some of her high-profile relationships.

"It's not an expose that I wrote or a memoir," she said on GMA. "But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships. I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy, I guess you could say, [with] people who were horrific people. Also very famous. Very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green for 10 years. The former couple shares three kids: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. Machine Gun Kelly has a 14-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.

The actress has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Machine Gun Kelly -- who also goes by Colson Baker -- since 2020. Fox said on Tuesday that it was MGK, whom she often refers to as her "twin flame," that encouraged her to write her book.

"The person who actually told me I should write a poetry book is Colson," she shared.

"It was something inside of me that had to come out or else it was going to make me sick," she explained of the inspiration. "Some of it is definitely a metaphor. None of it is what I would say fictional. Those are all real life experiences that I had."

Still, she said, she isn't quite baring everything in the book's pages.

"I wrote a lot of things that didn't make it into the book," she added. "I was like, 'This is maybe for guys only.' Some of it is too much when you are a known person. If I had the freedom of just being a poet and people not really wanting to dig too much into my personal life, I would have included more entries like that."

In January 2022, Fox and Kelly announced their engagement. Nearly two years later, a source tells ET that the couple is committed to making it to the altar after hitting a series of bumps in their relationship.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are doing well. They have had their ups and downs, like any other couple, but right now, things are good," the source shared. "They are still taking steps to better their relationship and still have the goal of moving ahead with getting married."

When it comes to deciphering the experiences Fox is sharing in her book, the actress did offer a hint as to which pieces are about MGK.

"I have been engaged multiple times," she said on GMA. "There's only one person I call my twin flame."

The poem she said she's the most proud of, "To Marry an Arsonist," clearly references that relationship.

"True love, twin flame, trusted friend, naïve girl," she writes. "So many secrets hiding behind your scorched-earth temper."

As for the decision to publish her pain, Fox said that she hopes to encourage other women to feel empowered to use their own voices.

"Because it gives an elegant place for your pain to live, to put it into art makes it useful to other people," she said. "So you don't just suffer with it on your own."

Both Fox and Machine Gun Kelly previously alluded to an apparent 2021 miscarriage, though neither had outright confirmed the news until now.

According to an excerpt of Pretty Boys Are Poisonous published by Page Six, Fox writes, "There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?"

The outlet notes that the book's final page includes a drawing of a woman holding a baby.

"But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides," Fox reportedly wrote. "I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?"

MGK previously shared a story behind the heartbeat in his song, "Twin Flame," revealing that he had initially been working on something titled "One Day and 10 Weeks."

"Then I made a song called 'Last November.' Neither expressed the sadness we experienced from what I will leave private," he wrote in a Mainstream Sellout zine. "And I circled back to ['Twin Flame'] and decided to add on to the story. Our story."

Fox first announced her latest poetry project in August.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that has taken root in me because of my silence," she wrote in a personal message on Instagram. "I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."

At the time, MGK left a sweet comment with a fire emoji. "Proud of you," he gushed.

