Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter is slamming Megan Fox for violating SAG-AFTRA's Halloween guidance and flaunting it on social media.

The actress, 60, took to X -- formerly known as Twitter -- on Sunday to criticize the Jennifer's Body star, 37, who dressed up as Gogo Yubari from the 2003 film Kill Bill. Fox's boyfriend, singer Machine Gun Kelly, dressed up as Uma Thurman's character from the iconic Quentin Tarantino flick, wearing a yellow jumpsuit covered in fake blood to the annual Casamigos Halloween bash.

Fox shared photos of herself in costume on Instagram over the weekend and tagged SAG-AFTRA in the caption of her post, which has already received more than 1.9 million likes. Walter, whose Emmy-winning ABC comedy has been on hold due to the union strike, immediately took issue with Fox's blatant act of defiance.

"What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid s**t, pretty lady," Walter wrote on X, quoting a post from Pop Crave showing off Fox's costume. In early October, SAG-AFTRA leaders issued guidance to the union's members advising them to not dress up as characters from struck TV shows or movies.

The Parent Trap star continued, articulating that she believes Fox's post only serves to undermine the union's fight for a new contract.

"Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day - unpaid - to get basic contract earners a fair deal," Walter, who said in early October that she is a member of the union's negotiating committee, shared.

"(PS-the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan)," Walter continued.

ET has reached out to Fox's representatives for comment.

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have been at a standstill for more than three months in their joint quest to come to a new contract for Hollywood actors.

Fox and Kelly were not the only ones to break union guidance over the Halloween weekend, however. Several actors in attendance at the Casamigos party -- including Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Dewan and Sarah Hyland -- dressed up in costumes from television shows and movies.

Powell, 35, and Overstreet, 34, appeared to don the costumes worn by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the 2006 comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Dewan, 42, and husband Steve Kazee dressed up as characters from the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands. Meanwhile, Hyland, 32, and husband Wells Adams showed up as Virginia Venit and Happy Gilmore from the classic Adam Sandler flick.

Notably, Hyland, Powell and Overstreet did not post photos of their "struck work" costumes on their social media channels.

When SAG-AFTRA first announced their guidance regarding Halloween costumes to actors, they advised union members to choose "costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.)."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

"Don't post photos inspired by struck content to social media. Dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show," SAG-AFTRA stated.

The messaging sparked immediate backlash from some in the union who questioned whether the position was really necessary.

"Is this a joke?" actress Mandy Moore wrote on her Instagram Story. "Come on @sagaftra. This is what's important?"

Furthermore, over the weekend, Saturday Night Live poked fun at the recent message sent out by SAG-AFTRA leadership regarding the Halloween rule.

In one sketch, host Nate Bargatze and cast member Ego Nwodim played a couple handing out candy to a group of trick-or-treaters dressed like Spider-Man, Black Panther and Barbie.

"Wait! You're about to make a terrible mistake!" Fran Drescher (played by Sarah Sherman) declared. "I'm Fran Drescher, SAG President! ... I'm here to teach you how to do Halloween during a strike."

RELATED CONTENT: