After 10 years of marriage, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have called it quits.

However, it's far from their first time splitting up. Since first falling for each other after meeting on set in 2004, the two have shared some wild times.

From first getting engaged, then calling off their engagement, to getting reengaged and secretly married, to filing for divorce, then getting pregnant, then calling their divorce off, the pair's relationship has been a roller coaster since it began.

To better understand the road their romance has taken, ET is looking back over their 16-year love affair -- which has included a wedding, three children and a lot of heartfelt praise.

2004

Fox and Green first met when the actor was guest-starring in an episode of Fox's ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. At the time, Fox was 18 and Green was 30, an age difference that Green later recalled was something that concerned him. However, as Fox said in a New York Times profile several years later, she liked him immediately.

"I didn’t know who he was from 90210, but I liked him right away," Fox recalled. "Everyone was around the monitor watching a scene, and Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out of me from every direction. It was like magic."

November 2006

After two years of dating, Fox and Green got engaged and were already living together. The pair remained notably quiet about their relationship, though both stars appeared committed to tying the knot.



February 2009

With Fox's career taking off in a big way since getting engaged and Green's consistent work keeping him busy, both celebs seemed to drift apart. Amid tabloid speculation that Fox had sparked a romantic fling with Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf, the pair quietly called off their engagement.

"The decision was mutual," a source told People at the time. "They’re still friends."

Fox later told Us Weekly, "Marriage isn't a realistic goal for someone who is 23, that's all. I just wanna concentrate on becoming a better person before I try to commit to being someone else's wife."



June 16, 2010

Fox's rep confirmed that Fox and Green's engagement was back on, and that the pair were once again planning on tying the knot.

June 24, 2010

Wasting no time this go-around, Fox and Green wed in a secret ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort on Hawaii's Big Island just days after news broke that they'd resumed their engagement. Almost nothing was revealed about their wedding, except that Green's son, Kassius -- from a previous relationship -- was there to give his dad away.



Sept. 27, 2012

Fox and Green welcomed their first child together, son Noah Shannon. However, the news of their baby boy's birth wouldn't be revealed for another month. In October, Fox took to Facebook to announce the belated news.

"He is healthy, happy, and perfect," Fox wrote. "We are humbled to have the opportunity to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul and I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love."



February 2014

Two years after welcoming their first son together, the couple welcomed their second child, Bodhi Ransom.



August 2014

Based on several different interviews, Fox has no qualms dishing on how having two kids had impacted her and Green's love life. In an interview with ET at the premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Los Angeles, Fox said that between raising children and maintaining a career, the couple hasn't had much alone time. "Brian doesn't get any intimacy whatsoever," Fox joked.

Around the same time, Fox sat down with the hosts of The View and addressed comments Green had made about wanting more kids in the future, explaining, "Well, yeah, but he doesn't have to do any of the work."



August 2015

After the A-list couple hadn't been seen at a public event since December 2014, news broke that Fox and Green had called it quits. According to reports at the time, the couple had technically separated several months earlier.

Two days after news of the split surfaced, Fox officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split, and asked for joint physical and legal custody over their two sons. The documents stated their date of separation as June 15, 2015.



September 2015

A month after Fox filed for divorce from Green, he responded with a request for spousal support, according to court documents obtained by ET at the time. In his petition for divorce, Green’s filing mirrored nearly every point made by Fox in her earlier petition, except for the spousal support. Fox could have asked the court to terminate Green's right to seek support in her initial petition but chose not to.



April 2016

News broke that Fox was pregnant, and the actress walked the red carpet at the opening night gala of CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where she showed off her baby bump. Speculation arose regarding who the father might be, but it was soon confirmed that it was Green. Despite filing for divorce, the pair had been spotted spending time together over the recent months, and no forward progress had been made in their divorce.



Aug. 4, 2016

After celebrating with a babymoon in April and then being sure she'd give birth "any minute" in June, Fox eventually gave birth to the couple's third son, Journey River Green, in early August.



September 2017

Green got candid about his marriage to Fox on an episode of the ...With Brian Austin Green podcast, where he admitted, "Marriage is hard."

"It's work. I think for anyone. When you get to the point that we have, you have kids and you've been married for awhile ... You just take it day by day." the 44-year-old actor said, later adding, "Some people look at divorce or things not working as a disappointment, and it's not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive. We have three amazing kids. We've had and we have a great relationship."



April 25, 2019

Fox filed court documents seeking to dismiss her previous petition for a divorce. The move came a full three years after the pair had publicly reconciled.



August 2019

Green revealed that he didn't want to go out with Fox when they first met on the set of her TV show in 2004, but that she kept asking until he gave in. The actor appeared on Barstool Sports' KFC Radio podcast. Green noted that her age at the time, as well as him just getting out of a relationship, were the reasons why he initially turned her down.

"I met Megan on [Hope & Faith], and she was really young," Green said. "And I was like, 'This isn't this. This can't f**king happen. This isn't going to happen, no way.' And so I left and she was just really persistent, and thank God."

Green said he kept pushing Fox away at first, but when she told him she would then date other people, he quickly changed his tune. "I was like, 'Wait a second, I didn't say go date, please!'" he said. "That's when I realized I was, like, 'F**k, I must be really into this situation, the thought of that kills me."



Dec. 9, 2019

The couple made their first pubic appearance in five years when they stepped out together for PUBG Mobile's #Fight4TheAmazon event at Avalon Hollywood. This would also prove to be their last public appearance before splitting once again.



May 16, 2020

On Fox's 34th birthday, Green took to Instagram to share a cryptic post about "feeling smothered."

"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it," Green, 46, wrote alongside a photo of a butterfly on a flower. Fans were quick to speculate that the actor's post was about his wife, since Fox has a tattoo of the quote "We will all laugh at the gilded butterflies" on her right shoulder.



May 18, 2020

Green confirmed that the couple had called it quits again during an episode of his podcast. The actor said he and Fox started to grow apart at the end of last year, after Fox was away shooting a film for five weeks.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he shared. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

According to Green, he and Fox will "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids."

