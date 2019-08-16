Brian Austin Green is talking about the early days of his relationship with wife Megan Fox.

The 46-year-old BH90210 star appeared on Barstool Sports' KFC Radio podcast on Thursday, and talked about meeting the 33-year-old actress. The two got together in 2004 when they met on the set of Hope & Faith -- the TV series starring Kelly Ripa and Faith Ford that ended in 2006 -- before she hit the A-list thanks to her role in 2007's Transformers. Green noted that her age at the time as well as him just getting out of a relationship were the reasons why he initially turned her down.

"I met Megan on [Hope & Faith], and she was really young," Green said. "And I was like, 'This isn't this. This can't f**king happen. This isn't going to happen, no way.' And so I left and she was just really persistent, and thank God."

Green said he kept pushing Fox away at first, but when she told him she would then date other people, he quickly changed his tune.

"I was like, 'Wait a second, I didn't say go date, please!'" he said. "That's when I realized I was, like, 'F**k, I must be really into this situation, the thought of that kills me. ... You know, it's funny because you talk about Megan now because you know her after all of that. But you know, this was when I met her -- [she] was pre-Transformers. It was pre- all that."

Fox has talked about pursuing Green before. In a 2009 interview with Elle, she shared of the earlier days of their courtship, "I had to convince him that I was slightly more responsible and well-spoken and had other things to bring to the table besides being 18."

Green and Fox tied the knot in June 2010 and have three sons together -- 6-year-old Noah, 5-year-old Bodhi and 3-year-old Journey. But it hasn't always been smooth sailing. The two broke off their engagement in February 2009 before eventually marrying, and she filed for divorce in August 2015. However, she filed to dismiss the divorce case in April.

Green also appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday night, and talked about one of their fights. During Fox's own appearance on the Bravo show last November, she revealed that one time she got so angry at Green that she wrote in Sharpie marker a bunch of Nietzsche poems all over his walls. Green says it took him "five or six coats" of paint to cover it.

"She wrote a poem, which would have been sweet, sounds nice, sounds beautiful, except it was like, 'There once was this little girl who had never had a broken heart until' ... it was like, oh geez, we're going to paint over this, and of course it wouldn't go away ...."

For more on Green and Fox, watch the video below:

