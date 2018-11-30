Megan Fox Confirms Romance With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Transformers’ Set

Transforming hearts!

It’s been more than a decade since the first Transformers film was released, and now star Megan Fox doesn’t mind spilling some tea.

The 32-year-old actress appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she played a game of "Plead the Fifth." In it, she was asked about a 2011 interview with her co-star, Shia LaBeouf, in which he claimed they’d shared a romantic relationship on the set of the action film.

"I mean I would confirm that it was romantic,” Fox said on WWHL. "I love him. I’ve never been really quiet about that. I love him.”

"So it was an on-set romance that didn’t go anywhere afterward?” host Cohen pressed.

“Yeah,” she replied.

Fox is now married to actor Brian Austin Green, and the pair share sons Bodhi, Noah, and Journey. Though the couple have been married since 2010, they’ve also had their share of ups and downs.

Getty Images

On WWHL, Fox also shared the craziest thing she’s ever done while fighting with her man.

“One time I got really angry at him, and I wrote in Sharpie marker a bunch of Nietzsche poems all over his walls,” she admitted.

As for one of her famous feuds, with Transformers director, Michael Bay, Fox said they’re now “BFFs.”

"I get invited to his Christmas parties,” she added, when asked about her decision to appear in Bay’s 2014 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the sequel.

She revealed that she was the one to first reach out after they had a very public falling out.

"I felt like I was young when a lot of that was happening, and I was really self-righteous in my anger,” she explained. "I thought I was right to speak the way that I spoke and as I got a little older, I understood that regardless of what my issues were, they should always have remained private. You should never blast someone like that in public. And so I reached out and I said, ‘I hope this movie does amazing, and it will.’ And he wrote back and he was like, ‘Who is this?’”

For more from Fox, watch the clip below:

RELTAED CONTENT:

Megan Fox Sparkles in a Gold Sequined Suit -- See Her Stunning Look!

Megan Fox Posts Rare Photo of Her 3 Sons in Costume for Halloween

Megan Fox Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘Transformers:' 'I Really Thought I was Joan of Arc'

Related Gallery