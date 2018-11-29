Megan Fox Sparkles in a Gold Sequined Suit -- See Her Stunning Look!

Megan Fox is a stunner in sequins!

The actress stepped out on Thursday in New York City in a sparkly gold tux suit and black pointed-toe pumps, finished off with a bright red lip, serving major holiday vibes.

Fox is in town to promote her new Travel Channel show, Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox, in which she treks the globe to unearth the world's most intriguing, age-old mysteries. The brunette beauty was on her way to tape Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid

The previous day, the mom of three showed off her toned legs in a pinstripe blazer mini dress and pumps on her press tour.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox premieres on Dec. 4.

For more on Fox, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Megan Fox Posts Rare Photo of Her 3 Sons in Costume for Halloween

Megan Fox Shares Sweet, Rare Photo of Son Journey

Megan Fox Tries to Tap Into Her Own 'Intuition' on 'Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry' (Exclusive)