Megan Fox Posts Rare Photo of Her 3 Sons in Costume for Halloween

Megan Fox had a very happy Halloween with her little ones.

The 32-year-old actress had a blast celebrating the spookiest time of year with her and husband Brian Austin Green's three sons -- Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 2. Fox, dressed as a Harry Potter Gryffindor student, shared a handful of photos of herself with her kids wearing fun costumes for a night of trick-or-treating.

Journey looked adorable in a unicorn onesie and Bodhi wore a PJ Masks Gekko getup. Noah, meanwhile, paid tribute to his mom's movie, Jennifer's Body, and dressed up as a zombie cheerleader.

Noah wasn't the only one to channel Fox's iconic character. Newly single Halsey also wore a sexy cheerleader ensemble, complete with a black wig and bloody makeup for a night out on the town.

"You’re lime green jello and you can’t even admit it to yourself," the singer captioned an Instagram video, quoting the 2009 flick.

