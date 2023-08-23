'Expend4bles': Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Megan Fox and More Chase 'Blood and Guts' in New Trailer
'EXPEND4BLES' Trailer No. 2
Jon Gosselin Sends Message to Estranged Daughter Mady Amid Ongoi…
Alfonso Ribeiro Weighs In on His Chemistry With 'DWTS' Co-Host J…
‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Previews ' Rollercoaster' Finale and…
Kelsey Grammer Spills New Details on 'Frasier' Revival (Exclusiv…
Serena Williams Welcomes Second Child With Husband Alexis Ohanian
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
'The Bachelorette's Charity and Dotun Share What's Next: Wedding…
Angelina Jolie: Movies That Made Us Fall in Love
Inside Jon Gosselin's New Life With Girlfriend Stephanie: See Ra…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Tells Cameras to Shut Down After E…
Watch Sharon Osbourne's Medical Emergency Play Out on 'Jack Osbo…
'90 Day Fiancé': David Feels Hurt by Sheila for Not Learning Sig…
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: All the Times the Couple Trolled…
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Her Sons Have Spirited Night Out…
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Call It Quits (Source)
Jennifer Aniston Admits Relationships Are ‘Still a Challenge’ Fo…
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' Prenup: What He Won't Get in Div…
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
The star-studded cast in Expend4bles is all out for one thing. Check that, two things -- "blood and guts."
Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are part of the "old blood" meeting "new blood" in the action-packed new trailer for the film set to hit theaters Sept. 22. Stallone, Statham, Lundgren and Couture are reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, and joining them for an adrenaline-fueled adventure are none other than Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia.
In the new trailer, which dropped Wednesday, the group makes it clear that they're worthy of an "R" rating with all the "blood and guts" chasing as they drop into different parts of the world.
According to the film's synopsis, "the Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning."
The first trailer dropped in June, and the second trailer promises this film will have even more gory scenes than ever before.
Directed by Scott Waugh and written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart and Max Adams -- with characters created by David Callaham -- Expend4bles hits theaters Sept. 22.
RELATED CONTENT:
Dream Casting: 12 Former Action Stars We'd Love to See in 'The Expendables' TV Series
'Expendables 3' Star Wesley Snipes on His Return to Hollywood
'Expendables 3' Trailer Asks: 'How Hard Can It Be To Kill 10 Men?'
Related Gallery