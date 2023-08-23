The star-studded cast in Expend4bles is all out for one thing. Check that, two things -- "blood and guts."

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are part of the "old blood" meeting "new blood" in the action-packed new trailer for the film set to hit theaters Sept. 22. Stallone, Statham, Lundgren and Couture are reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, and joining them for an adrenaline-fueled adventure are none other than Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia.

In the new trailer, which dropped Wednesday, the group makes it clear that they're worthy of an "R" rating with all the "blood and guts" chasing as they drop into different parts of the world.

According to the film's synopsis, "the Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning."

The first trailer dropped in June, and the second trailer promises this film will have even more gory scenes than ever before.

Directed by Scott Waugh and written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart and Max Adams -- with characters created by David Callaham -- Expend4bles hits theaters Sept. 22.

