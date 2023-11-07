Megan Fox is opening up about past relationships with "very famous" men who were physically and psychologically abusive, but she is not naming names.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the 37-year-old Transformers star explained that her new book of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, is not an expose or a memoir, but she still felt compelled to share some of the real-life nightmares she endured in past romances.

While Fox, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, was married to Brian Austin Green, and publicly linked in the past to Shia LeBeouf and David Gallagher, the actress says the physically and psychologically abusive relationships were with "very famous" men no one knows about.

"But throughout my life I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically, very abusive relationships," she says. "I've only been publicly connected to a few people. But I shared energy with -- I guess, we could say -- who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

Among the collection of more than 70 poems in the book is a chapter she dubbed "Oxycodone and Tequila," which details the volatility she experienced with an unnamed man.

"It always starts with a cinematic monologue / your villain origin story / your eyes go black / and I know it’s too late to run / you lock the door / my stomach turns / today my sin was that I followed your friend to the dinner table / instead of waiting for you," reads that chapter in part.

Fox said there's actually so much more she could have included in the book but chose to keep it out for fear that it would identify the men she's talking about. She also opted to keep those stories to herself out of fear of people digging into her life.

In the same book, Fox shares that she suffered a miscarriage with MGK.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox said. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'"

Fox was married to Green for 10 years. The former couple shares three kids: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. Machine Gun Kelly has a 14-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.

