Megan Fox wants to raise a better generation of men. The mother of three shares the lessons she wants to impart on her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, based on her past relationships.

In a new cover story with WWD, the 37-year-old actress and poet talks about raising Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

"I think because I have sons, it's very important to me to raise boys who are not like these men that I've been with," she tells the magazine. "It's very important for me to raise boys who are able to have a very deep emotional intimacy with their partner."

Noting that as their mother, she is "their first introduction into women," Fox understands the responsibility she holds to set a good example for her sons.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"The way that I love them is going to influence the way they are allowed to love others when they go out into a relationship," she adds. "And so I hope that just through my transparency in the way that I engage with them, in the way that I am demonstrative and affectionate with them, that allows them to love in a really healthy way."

In addition to his three sons with Fox, Green also shares son Kassius, 21, with his ex, Vanessa Marcil, as well as 1-year-old son Zane with current fiancée, Sharna Burgess.

Fox wrote in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, about experiencing a miscarriage with her current partner, Machine Gun Kelly (Colton Baker), and says in the new interview that it's not the only pregnancy complication she's faced.

"That experience was so much harder than I would've anticipated it being, and I've really analyzed 'why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?' Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I've had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I've been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with,” she says, referring to MGK.

"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering," she continues. "So I put it into a lot of writing. He's written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well."

RELATED CONTENT: