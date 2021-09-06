Danielle Fishel Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Jensen Karp

Congrats are in order for Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp! The 40-year-old Boy Meets World alum and her husband have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy.

Fishel announced the news on Sunday on Instagram, revealing that she gave birth on Aug. 29 and that they named their son Keaton.

"On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world," she wrote alongside pictures of their 2-year-old son, Adler, being an adorable big brother to Keaton. "He was born on his deceased grandfather Larry's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old. ❤️ Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us. Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do. 🥴."

Fishel -- who gave birth to Adler in June 2019 -- announced her second pregnancy on her 40th birthday in May. "I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life," she wrote alongside an adorable photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time."

"I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2," she added, sharing the sex of their baby. "My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might."

Fishel's firstborn son suffered complications after his birth, landing him in the neonatal intensive care unit because of fluid in his lungs. Reflecting on the challenging time, Fishel previously told ET: "We were emotional, we were confused, we were exhausted, we were sleeping on that tiny little bed in his room and [the hospital staff] made sure that we felt like we had advocates, that we had answers to our questions. They encouraged us to learn as much as we could and ask as much as we could."

