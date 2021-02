What happens when boy meets pizza and girl meets pizza? That's exactly what Boy Meets World co-stars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel decided to find out in their new commercial.

The longtime pals and on-screen spouses have known each other since they were kids starring on both Boy Meets World and the Disney Channel sequel Girl Meets World as Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence.

In their new commercial for Panera's new flatbread pizza, Savage and Fishel live out some of our favorite rom-com tropes. They pick up lines and moments from hit films such as Pretty Woman, Serendipity, The Break-Up, Love Actually, When Harry Met Sally, Sixteen Candles, and Jerry Maguire.

"Did you just take the last slice of pizza?" Fishel asks Savage.

"I didn't think you'd want it," Savage replies with his mouth full.

"I wanted you to want me to want it!" she declares.

The commercial ends with Fishel declaring, "You had me at pepperoni!"

Savage and Fishel played Cory and Topanga for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000 on Boy Meets World. They then played older versions of their characters as parents on Girl Meets World on Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Danielle Fishel Gets Emotional While Sharing Her Son's NICU Story (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Trina McGee Talks 'Boy Meets World' Co-Star Danielle Fishel's Apology

'Boy Meets World' Cast Reunites at Boston Comic-Con Fan Expo: Pics!

Danielle Fishel's 'Boy Meets World' Co-Star Ben Savage Meets Her Baby

Related Gallery