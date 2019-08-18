'Boy Meets World' Cast Reunites at Boston Comic-Con Fan Expo: Pics!

Prepare for a blast from the past!

On Saturday, the Boston Comic-Con Fan Expo brought together arguably one of the best TV reunions of the year. The stars of Boy Meets World reconvened and snapped some amazing photos for fans.

Danielle Fishel (aka Topanga), 38, posted a hilarious two-fold post that starts out with five individuals all posing for a photo, however, their identities are cleverly hidden by emojis. In the second slide, it's revealed that Rider Strong (Shawn), 39, Will Friedle (Eric), 43, Ben Savage (Cory), 38, and William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), 92, were all in attendance for the convention alongside Fishel -- and they hilariously posed with their tongues sticking out!

Fans of Fishel know that, since her son, Adler, arrived she's used emojis to cover his face as well. Next up is Friedle's post, which Daniels sat out for while the remaining three guys all chose pained expressions as Fishel happily posed in the lone chair.

"Lesson learned: Never try to take Danielle's chair," he captioned the fun pic. Last but not least is Savage's post, which shows the foursome, once again minus Daniels, happily posing out in Bean Town together. "Boston tea party," he wrote alongside.

These incredible images follow just days after Fishel revealed that her son finally met Savage. "The original Boy came to meet our boy. ❤️," she captioned a photo of her former co-star holding her son, whose face is covered with a robot emoji.

Although Fishel and husband Jensen Karp's son was born in June, the couple didn't share the big newsuntil a week later because he was born early, leading to some complications.

"Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget," she wrote at the time.

Thankfully, two weeks later, the 38-year-old actress announced that they were taking their son home with a triumphant photo of her and her husband carrying their baby out a hospital door.

"Adler is 3 weeks old today and officially a NICU graduate!" Fishel captioned the image. "Thank you to everyone at @childrensla and especially our primary nurses @cassiejosharrod and @quyenlyyy. We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs."

"Now we hope to never be back. :)," she continued. "Finally, our love and hugs to every single parent who has ever spent time in the NICU and especially those we left behind today. ❤❤❤."

See more TV reunion news below.

