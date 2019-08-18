News

'Boy Meets World' Cast Reunites at Boston Comic-Con Fan Expo: Pics!

Prepare for a blast from the past!

On Saturday, the Boston Comic-Con Fan Expo brought together arguably one of the best TV reunions of the year. The stars of Boy Meets World reconvened and snapped some amazing photos for fans.

Danielle Fishel (aka Topanga), 38, posted a hilarious two-fold post that starts out with five individuals all posing for a photo, however, their identities are cleverly hidden by emojis. In the second slide, it's revealed that Rider Strong (Shawn), 39, Will Friedle (Eric), 43, Ben Savage (Cory), 38, and William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), 92, were all in attendance for the convention alongside Fishel -- and they hilariously posed with their tongues sticking out! 

Don't @ me

Fans of Fishel know that, since her son, Adler, arrived she's used emojis to cover his face as well. Next up is Friedle's post, which Daniels sat out for while the remaining three guys all chose pained expressions as Fishel happily posed in the lone chair.

"Lesson learned: Never try to take Danielle's chair," he captioned the fun pic. Last but not least is Savage's post, which shows the foursome, once again minus Daniels, happily posing out in Bean Town together. "Boston tea party," he wrote alongside.

Lesson learned: Never try to take Danielle‘s chair.

Boston tea party

These incredible images follow just days after Fishel revealed that her son finally met Savage. "The original Boy came to meet our boy. ❤️," she captioned a photo of her former co-star holding her son, whose face is covered with a robot emoji.

The original Boy came to meet our boy. ❤️

Although Fishel and husband Jensen Karp's son was born in June, the couple didn't share the big newsuntil a week later because he was born early, leading to some complications. 

"Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget," she wrote at the time. 

One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52am, Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world, 4 weeks early. My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven's Home ended and my maternity leave began. I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old. Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget. We still don't have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out. This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp's lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways. Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows. We feel helpess and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our "birth plan," unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life. We have also struggled with making this announcement - we are THRILLED Adler is here and we want to shout it from the rooftops but we know posting about his birth and it's complications opens us up to prying eyes - aka paparazzi staked outside our house, following our every move they way they did several times during my pregnancy. We are much too fragile for that right now and I pray wholeheartedly that we can have some space as we navigate these next few weeks. I can't wait to share more details about him with you (he hates having a poopy diaper for even 1 minute, he loves bath time, he has the cutest sneezes I've ever heard) and sing the praises of his NICU care team but I prefer to do that when Adler is in this crib in his nursery at home on a still unknown future date. P.S. the fox will be removed from his crib before he's ever in it. 👶❤️

Thankfully, two weeks later, the 38-year-old actress announced that they were taking their son home with a triumphant photo of her and her husband carrying their baby out a hospital door.

"Adler is 3 weeks old today and officially a NICU graduate!" Fishel captioned the image. "Thank you to everyone at @childrensla and especially our primary nurses @cassiejosharrod and @quyenlyyy. We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs."

"Now we hope to never be back. :)," she continued. "Finally, our love and hugs to every single parent who has ever spent time in the NICU and especially those we left behind today. ❤❤❤."

