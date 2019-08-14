News

Danielle Fishel's 'Boy Meets World' Co-Star Ben Savage Meets Her Baby

By Scott Baumgartner‍ ‍
Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel
Ben Horton/WireImage

A truly precious Boy Meets World reunion, with a special new addition, just took place!

Danielle Fishel hopped on social media on Wednesday to reveal that her former co-star, Ben Savage, finally got to meet her and husband Jensen Karp's son, Adler!

"The original Boy came to meet our boy. ❤️," Fishel captioned the touching image of the veteran actor offering the camera a smile while holding the couple's one-month-old bundle of joy.

Although Adler is now home with his parents, his birth was anything but simple. At the end of July, Fishel revealed he was born several weeks early and there were some complications which required their baby to stay at the hospital.

View this post on Instagram

The original Boy came to meet our boy. ❤️

A post shared by Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) on

"Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget," she wrote at the time. 

"We feel [helpless] and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our 'birth plan,' unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life," she later added. "We have also struggled with making this announcement - we are THRILLED Adler is here and we want to shout it from the rooftops but we know posting about his birth and it's complications opens us up to prying eyes - aka paparazzi staked outside our house, following our every move they way they did several times during my pregnancy. We are much too fragile for that right now and I pray wholeheartedly that we can have some space as we navigate these next few weeks."

View this post on Instagram

One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52am, Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world, 4 weeks early. My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven's Home ended and my maternity leave began. I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old. Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget. We still don't have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out. This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp's lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways. Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows. We feel helpess and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our "birth plan," unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life. We have also struggled with making this announcement - we are THRILLED Adler is here and we want to shout it from the rooftops but we know posting about his birth and it's complications opens us up to prying eyes - aka paparazzi staked outside our house, following our every move they way they did several times during my pregnancy. We are much too fragile for that right now and I pray wholeheartedly that we can have some space as we navigate these next few weeks. I can't wait to share more details about him with you (he hates having a poopy diaper for even 1 minute, he loves bath time, he has the cutest sneezes I've ever heard) and sing the praises of his NICU care team but I prefer to do that when Adler is in this crib in his nursery at home on a still unknown future date. P.S. the fox will be removed from his crib before he's ever in it. 👶❤️

A post shared by Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) on

Thankfully, two weeks later, the 38-year-old actress announced that they were taking their son home with a triumphant photo of her and her husband carrying their baby, in a carrier, out a hospital door.

"Adler is 3 weeks old today and officially a NICU graduate!" Fishel captioned the photo. "Thank you to everyone at @childrensla and especially our primary nurses @cassiejosharrod and @quyenlyyy. We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs."

"Now we hope to never be back. :)," she continued. "Finally, our love and hugs to every single parent who has ever spent time in the NICU and especially those we left behind today. ❤❤❤."

See more baby news below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

Danielle Fishel Takes Son Adler Home After 3 Weeks in the NICU: 'We Hope to Never Be Back'

Danielle Fishel Gives Birth to Son Adler, Opens Up About 'Nightmare' Complications

Danielle Fishel Gives Pregnancy Update With Adorable First Baby Bump Pic

Related Gallery