Danielle Fishel's 'Boy Meets World' Co-Star Ben Savage Meets Her Baby

A truly precious Boy Meets World reunion, with a special new addition, just took place!

Danielle Fishel hopped on social media on Wednesday to reveal that her former co-star, Ben Savage, finally got to meet her and husband Jensen Karp's son, Adler!

"The original Boy came to meet our boy. ❤️," Fishel captioned the touching image of the veteran actor offering the camera a smile while holding the couple's one-month-old bundle of joy.

Although Adler is now home with his parents, his birth was anything but simple. At the end of July, Fishel revealed he was born several weeks early and there were some complications which required their baby to stay at the hospital.

"Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget," she wrote at the time.

"We feel [helpless] and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our 'birth plan,' unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life," she later added. "We have also struggled with making this announcement - we are THRILLED Adler is here and we want to shout it from the rooftops but we know posting about his birth and it's complications opens us up to prying eyes - aka paparazzi staked outside our house, following our every move they way they did several times during my pregnancy. We are much too fragile for that right now and I pray wholeheartedly that we can have some space as we navigate these next few weeks."

Thankfully, two weeks later, the 38-year-old actress announced that they were taking their son home with a triumphant photo of her and her husband carrying their baby, in a carrier, out a hospital door.

"Adler is 3 weeks old today and officially a NICU graduate!" Fishel captioned the photo. "Thank you to everyone at @childrensla and especially our primary nurses @cassiejosharrod and @quyenlyyy. We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs."

"Now we hope to never be back. :)," she continued. "Finally, our love and hugs to every single parent who has ever spent time in the NICU and especially those we left behind today. ❤❤❤."

See more baby news below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Danielle Fishel Takes Son Adler Home After 3 Weeks in the NICU: 'We Hope to Never Be Back'

Danielle Fishel Gives Birth to Son Adler, Opens Up About 'Nightmare' Complications

Danielle Fishel Gives Pregnancy Update With Adorable First Baby Bump Pic

Related Gallery