Danielle Fishel has finally taken her baby boy, Adler, home following three tense weeks in the hospital.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the joyous moment with a photo of her and husband Jensen Karp leaving the hospital carrying their little one.

“Adler is 3 weeks old today and officially a NICU graduate!” Fishel captioned the photo. “Thank you to everyone at @childrensla and especially our primary nurses @cassiejosharrod and @quyenlyyy. We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs.”

“Now we hope to never be back. :),” the Boy Meets World actress continued. “Finally, our love and hugs to every single parent who has ever spent time in the NICU and especially those we left behind today. ❤❤❤.”

Fishel and Karp welcomed little Adler in June. A week later, the actress explained the complications he had faced, starting with her water breaking only 35 weeks into her pregnancy.

"I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old,” she said. “Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget."

"We still don't have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out," she continued. "This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp's lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways."

Fishel also noted that she and Karp had become “closer than ever” during the ordeal.

On Friday, she posted another update on Adler, sharing that he was “getting stronger and better every day.”

See more on Fishel and her family below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Danielle Fishel Gives Birth to Son Adler, Opens Up About 'Nightmare' Complications

Danielle Fishel Poses for Stunning Sunlit Snaps Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Danielle Fishel Gives Pregnancy Update With Adorable First Baby Bump Pic

Related Gallery