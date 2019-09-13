Could the late Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, follow in her mother's Hollywood footsteps?

The 13-year-old and her father, Larry Birkhead, sat down for a new interview with Daily Mail TV's Jesse Palmer, where she opened up about her love of acting.

"It's really cool to like, act as a character and not yourself," she tells Palmer in a sneak peek of their interview. "It's like portraying a new person. It's fun."

ET's Lauren Zima got all the details about Palmer's visit to the Birkhead residence in Louisville, Kentucky, that airs Tuesday, Sept. 17.

"She's this really sweet 13 year old, she's now a teenager," Palmer shares. "She really is a spitting image of her mom. It'll be interesting to see what happens for her… We catch up with her, her life, what her hobbies are, what it's like growing up a daughter of a big celebrity. Her dad is raising her in Kentucky, trying to give her this normal life away from the spotlight. So it's a great catch up."

It's been 12 years since the model died, but Larry tries his best to keep Anna Nicole's memory alive for their daughter.

"There are some tokens throughout the house in her memory and in her honor. He talks with his daughter a lot about who her mom was [and] what she did," Palmer shares, adding that Larry still has to navigate the challenges of what Dannielynn could read and see on social media about her mother's past.

"So much of it is true, a lot of it is not true as well," he says. "And I think [he's] trying help his daughter understand who her mother was in his memory of her."

ET first met Dannielynn in 2006, and in the years that followed, we've celebrated birthdays and special moments. The last time ET spoke with Larry and his daughter, she was begging her single dad to date. Now, as a teenager, she continues to honor her mother as she lives her life outside of the spotlight.

Back in May, while making their annual appearance at the Kentucky Derby, Dannielyn paid tribute to her late mother by wearing the same hat that Anna Nicole wore to 2004 event.

The new season of Daily Mail TV premieres Monday, Sept. 16.

For more on Dannielyn and Larry, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is All Grown Up at 7th Grade Graduation: Pics!

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pays Tribute to Her Late Mom at Kentucky Derby

Larry Birkhead on Which Celebs Daughter Dannielynn Wants Him to Date!

Related Gallery