Danny Trejo Helps to Save Trapped Baby From an Overturned Car

Danny Trejo has become a real-life hero.

The veteran actor, known for roles in films like Heat and Machete, was in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday when two cars collided at the intersection of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue. One of the cars was overturned as a result of the collision and Trejo, and a fellow bystander, jumped into action -- rescuing a child trapped inside, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News.

The 75-year-old actor reportedly crawled into the wreckage, but was unable to get the seatbelt unbuckled on the child's car seat. The other citizen who helped, a young woman, crawled in the other side of the vehicle and was able to get the child free, ABC7 reports, then Trejo was able to pull the child from the car.

"And the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God," he told the local outlet. He also advised parents and motorists to "pay attention" to avoid similar situations.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared with ABC7 that three people were taken to a hospital, though none have life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. However, Trejo alleges one of the drivers ran a red light.

While at the scene, the actor also shared this touching statement: "Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything."

Not only is @officialDannyT (Danny Trejo) one of the nicest actors, he’s also a #hero!



He was right behind a crash in Sylmar and pulled a special needs baby out of an overturned car. He distracted the boy until grandma was OK. ♥️ —> https://t.co/tS2Za4bZVZ@ABC7pic.twitter.com/U9iLzAkHkA — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 8, 2019

