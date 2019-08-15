Daphne Oz Welcomes Baby No. 4

Congrats to Daphne Oz!

The MasterChef Junior judge and her husband, John Jovanovic, have welcomed their fourth child together, according to People.

The couple's daughter, Giovanna Ines Jovanovic, was born on Wednesday at 9:03 p.m., measuring 21 inches and weighing in at 8 lbs., 5 oz. ET has reached out to Oz's rep for comment.

Giovanna joins sisters Domenica, 1, and Philomena, 5, as well as brother Jovan Jr., 3. Her arrival comes just one day after Oz posted to Instagram comparing her pregnant belly to a watermelon. "A fun game I like to play called match your snack 😋," she captioned the fun pic.

Oz announced her pregnancy in March. "I do love to cook! bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn’t be more excited!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote on Instagram.

The former Chew co-host has always kept it real with her fans. Last January, she opened up about her post-baby body after giving birth to Domenica.

"Seven weeks post partum, still looking three months pregnant," she captioned an Instagram selfie, in which she was wearing a black bra and black lace underwear. "There is no bounce-back, it’s all onwards and upwards."

"Every day has moments of total splendor and also a decent number of WTFs," she continued. "I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it)."

See more on Oz in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Daphne Oz Pregnant With Fourth Child

Daphne Oz Opens Up About Her Post-Baby Bod: 'Still Looking Three Months Pregnant'

Daphne Oz Leaving 'The Chew' After 6 Seasons: 'Thank You for Being the Best Audience'

Related Gallery