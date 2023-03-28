'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey's Ex Georgi Claims They Hooked Up Recently (Exclusive)
Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, is making a shocking claim. In this exclusive clip from Monday's Darcey & Stacey, Georgi tells Florian that despite Darcey dramatically turning him down in front of cameras, they hooked up a couple weeks ago.
In the clip, Georgi and Florian discuss the night before, when some drama went down. Georgi says he was "triggered" by Darcey flaunting a new love interest in his face and says that he still loves her. Florian asks him how long he plans to wait for Darcey to return his feelings.
"I love her, I want to be with her," Georgi insists. "I know that she still cares about me and she still loves me."
Then he makes the bombshell claim that when he was in Miami a couple weeks ago, he and Darcey hooked up. He says he called her and that they hung out and had a couple of drinks.
"We get drunk and we have a good night together," he says.
He also tells cameras, "Can't have keeping secret that me and Darcey, a couple of weeks ago in Miami, we hook up. And nobody knew about it. Hooking up with her, it was giving me hopes that we can get back together but since I'm here, she's ignoring me. We haven't talked. It's kind of a little bit frustrating for me."
Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
ET spoke with Darcey and Stacey in February about the new season and Darcey admitted it was hard to see Georgi again after Florian shockingly asked him to be the best man at his and Stacey's wedding.
"I feel like I fully had moved on. It had been months and months," she explained about why the timing was not ideal.
Watch the video below to see Darcey's reaction to Georgi's big glow-up this season.
