90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Darcey is trying to get past her doubts about her fiancé, Bulgarian massage therapist Georgi. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Darcey & Stacey, the couple is still dealing with accusations that he once called Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, "American trash" and that he's only using Darcey for money.

In the clip, 46-year-old Darcey says 32-year-old Georgi denied making these comments, which were brought to her attention by her best friends, Debbie and Reina.

"I just have to believe that Georgi was telling the truth," she tells cameras. "I just have to let that go for now if I want to continue this relationship."

In an effort to smooth things over with her friends and sister -- who have been doubting Georgi's intentions -- Darcey sets up a dinner with Debbie, Reina, Stacey and Stacey's husband, Florian. But Georgi isn't enthusiastic about it.

"There's nothing to hash out," he says. "I don't call nobody no American trash."

But Darcey pleads with him, "Georgi, I just want everything to be hashed out. I'm about to go to Turkey, I want to go there with a peaceful mindset, knowing that everything is going to be OK."

Georgi, however, says Darcey is concerning herself over things that don't matter.

"Why you need to worry about this?" he asks her. "You need to worry about the more serious stuff -- going to Turkey, your recovery."

Ahead of this season of Darcey & Stacey, the twins spoke to ET about their trip to Turkey, during which they underwent multiple plastic surgery procedures.

"We wanted everything lifted up on our bodies," Darcey told ET. "Everything's just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything's just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter."

The sisters called their trip to Turkey a "spiritual" journey as well, and didn't let any criticism about their plastic surgery bother them.

"You know what, we're embracing ourselves, loving ourselves from within and it just radiates on the outside for us," Darcey said. "To each their own. We love ourselves enough to be able to take that journey, that step, and that risk, in a sense, to better ourselves. It wasn't just for outward transformation, it really was from the inside, and I think you have to have a certain kind of understanding that regardless of what can happen, what can't happen, you just gotta sometimes take risks in life."

"But this was, I feel like, worth everything because the way we bonded as sisters meant the world to us, surgery or no surgery. ... But I know people are gonna question it," she continued. "'Why do they do that, don't they love themselves?' Yeah, we love ourselves enough to do it. That's how we see it."

