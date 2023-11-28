The ongoing legal battle between Daryl Hall and John Oates -- the duo famously known as Hall & Oates -- stems from Oates wanting to sell off his share of a joint venture.

According to The Associated Press, Oates is trying to unload his share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC. Hall's lawsuit and subsequent temporary restraining order against his bandmate has since temporarily blocked the sale as the legal proceedings play out in court.

The outlet reports that Hall sued Oates -- along with his wife, Aimee Oates, and the co-trustees of the John W. Oates TISA Trust -- claiming that Oates' attempt to sell his share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP violates the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo forged years ago.

These new details have emerged after a Nashville Chancery Court Judge allowed some documents to be unsealed, and there's a hearing slated for Thursday.

According to Rolling Stone, Primary Wave IP already owns a "significant interest" in Hall & Oates' music catalog, following a deal Hall struck with Primary Wave in 2006. He later publicly admitted that he regretted making the deal.

"Oh, in the early days, it got sold off for me and I didn't get the money," said Hall in a 2021 interview with Sky News. "I have a bit of my publishing, but a lot of bad business was done in the early days -- I'm a real rock and roll story when it comes to that kind of thing. Never sell your publishing -- maybe if you're, you know, 80 years old and you decided to retire, then you can sell your publishing, but I wouldn't even suggest it then, I don't believe in that concept. It's all you have is that."

During a recent appearance on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, Hall made it clear that he does not consider Oates his creative partner, but rather his business partner. He further noted that they've "always been very separate."

The duo formed in 1967 and has since released 18 studio albums, achieving success with six No. 1 singles, including "Maneater," "Rich Girl," and "Out of Touch." Although both artists pursued solo recording careers and separate tours, the duo has never officially dissolved. Their most recent studio album, Home for Christmas, was released in 2006.

