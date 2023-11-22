Daryl Hall has obtained a restraining order against his former music partner, John Oates, amid a confidential legal dispute.

Details of the lawsuit remain a mystery as the court documents are sealed. Hall filed a complaint against Oates and the co-trustees of the John W. Oates TISA Trust, including Oates' wife, Aimee Oates, on Nov. 16, along with a motion for a temporary restraining order. The court sanctioned the temporary restraining order, scheduled to take effect on Nov. 30.

ET confirmed the existence of the lawsuit with the Nashville Chancery Court. During an appearance on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, Hall made it clear that he does not consider Oates his creative partner, but rather his business partner. He further noted that they've "always been very separate."

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Hall downplayed the collaborative aspect of their musical journey, citing instances like the 1980 No. 1 hit "Kiss on My List" as evidence of their apparent creative separation.

Despite Oates not being credited as a songwriter on the track, he is listed as a co-producer alongside Hall. The duo, known as Hall & Oates, formed in 1967 and has since released 18 studio albums, achieving success with six No. 1 singles, including "Maneater," "Rich Girl," and "Out of Touch."

The legal development comes more than 50 years after Hall & Oates made their debut in 1972 with "Whole Oats."

Although both artists pursued solo recording careers and separate tours, the duo has never officially dissolved. Their most recent studio album, "Home for Christmas," was released in 2006.

