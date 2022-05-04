Dave Chappelle Attacked by Man While On Stage at Hollywood Bowl

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked and tackled onstage Tuesday night as he performed at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl arena as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Los Angeles police confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that they responded to an incident at the venue around 10:45 p.m. PT, and a man, who authorities say was a concertgoer and was armed with a replica gun "that can eject a knife blade," was taken into custody. According to LAPD, the unidentified attacker, who was seen in one video outside the venue on a stretcher with a bent elbow, was taken to the hospital for "superficial injuries."

Police told the local news outlet that neither Chappelle or any officer was injured.

Multiple videos of the incident were captured by those in the audience, despite cell phones being banned during the performance.

Chappelle is said to have continued the show, appearing unscathed by the sudden interruption. He even reportedly joked on stage with Jamie Foxx about the incident.

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people.



LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

This attack on Chappelle comes over a month after Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith while on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

