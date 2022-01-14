Dave Chappelle Says He Regrets Not Texting Bob Saget Back Before His Death
Dave Chappelle has one regret when it comes to his friendship with the late Bob Saget. The 48-year-old comedian spoke about preparing to say goodbye to his friend on Thursday night while performing at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.
In a video obtained by TMZ, Chappelle says, "Tomorrow, I'm going to go and lay my comrade to rest. Listen, I'm getting old, at my age, in fact, because I started doing comedy young, all my peers are older than me."
Saget died unexpectedly at the age of 65 on Sunday.
Of the Full House star, Chappelle added, "But I didn't see Bob coming. Man, he just texted me and I saw the text yesterday and I never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens. I'm just saying this to remind you, that these moments are precious."
Saget name-dropped Chappelle in one of his final interviews, which was recorded last month, discussing the stars who had helped him to raise money and awareness for the disease scleroderma, which took his older sister, Gay Saget's, life in 1994.
"John Stamos, of course, George Lopez has always been there, Dave Chappelle, John Mayer," Saget said, listing the stars who have helped him to raise more than $26 million to the Scleroderma Research Foundation to help battle the disease.
