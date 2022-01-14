Bob Saget Talks Using Humor to Cope With Grief in One of His Final Interviews
In one of his final interviews, Bob Saget discussed how he and his family have coped with grief. On Jan. 9, Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. He was 65. Almost exactly one month prior, on Dec. 6, Dr. Jon LaPook spoke with Saget about his work raising money and awareness for those people affected by the disease scleroderma.
According to the Mayo Clinic, scleroderma is "a group of rare diseases that involve the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues." There is no cure but there are treatments that can help improve a patient's quality of life.
Dr. LaPook featured the interview on Friday's CBS Mornings, sharing that he was also close friends with Saget, who lost his older sister, Gay, to the disease in 1994.
"We were all in the room when she let out her last breath. I don't know how to explain it, but it felt like... I mean, I'm going to go all woo woo here, but it felt like the soul going past us," the Full House star shared of his final moments with his sister. "Literally, I felt my hair kind of move and, you know, being an actor, that's a very important thing when your hair gets out of place."
During the interview, Dr. LaPook pointed out Saget's tendency to supplement humor into his grief.
"Humor is the only way my family survived," Saget said of his sister's death. "It is so healthy to laugh and I'm out there doing it, and I know it's healing for people."
Saget also had some chilling words to share in the weeks before his death about doing his sister proud.
"I have a lot of live up to. I feel like to really do her justice is to really make huge strides in the next decade or two and to really help these sweet, innocent victims with this disease," he said. "My sister should not be dead and that's one of the things that's kept me doing this, will keep me doing this until I'm gone. I'll do it when I'm gone."
