Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, is sharing her appreciation for John Mayer and Jeff Ross after the pair picked up Saget's car from Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.

Rizzo took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday evening to share her gratitude to Mayer and Ross for "holding me up" during this difficult time and for bringing the comedian's Prius back home.

"No words for how much this meant to me," Rizzo, who met Saget in 2015 and married him three years later in 2018, shared on her Instagram Story. "These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything)."

"But these two, driving our little Prius that Bob left at the airport, home, was such a solid," she continued. "And I'm happy it gave them some time to ruminate and share their love of Bob with all who watched. The Prius is now home."

Instagram/eattravelrock

Rizzo's post comes just hours after Mayer and Ross went live on Mayer's Instagram on Wednesday after picking up the late comedian's car, which Saget had parked at LAX before his flight to Florida, where he was found dead Sunday after performing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, outside of Jacksonville on Saturday night.

In the 25-minute video, the pair looked back on their friendship with Saget and shared how much they'll miss having the funnyman in their lives.

"You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, 'He loved you so much?' Everyone is held into place by Bob's insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone," Mayer, who was driving Saget's car, shared. "Bob's effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going. We don't have to worry about the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us."

During the drive, Mayer also spoke about how kind Saget was and how he extended that kindness to everyone he met.

"I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," Mayer added.

"Everyone is so aware how universal Bob's love for people was," he continued, before getting emotional. "The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they're sorry is just, 'I loved that guy.'"

Ross paid tribute to his brother in comedy as well, calling Saget "that guy."

"[Bob] really did take care of everybody... If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy," Ross said.

"He knew how to handle success and help people stay successful. He always gave me great advice. ... I'd say, 'Bob, what do I do? I feel guilty,'" he continued. "'I'm getting pressured to do this or that.' He'd say, 'Do what's good for you.' And he really understood how to preserve himself and take care of himself and take care of others."

Ross went on to share that the care he extended to him and others was just part of who he was, whether it was with his friends, his family or his TV family.

"He loved making people happy. It didn't matter who you were, your status ... he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of," Ross said. "There's going to be something missing for a long time."

In a statement to ET on Monday, Rizzo said that she's "shattered" and "in disbelief" following her husband's death on Sunday.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," the Eat Travel Rock blogger said in a statement. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Rizzo went on to say that she plans to share more of what the 65-year-old comedian meant to her when the news is "not as raw."

"I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well," she said. "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

For more on Saget, and how he's being remembered, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Dave Coulier Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Him and Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure Posts Pics of Bob Saget 'Always' Giving Her a Hug

John Mayer and Jeff Ross Remember Bob Saget as They Pick Up His Car

Jimmy Kimmel Is Moved to Tears While Remembering Bob Saget This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery