David Beckham is committed to keeping the fun in his marriage to Victoria Beckham alive, even if that means trolling her every now and again.

In a recent Instagram post, the British footballer, 48, called out his wife of more than two decades by jokingly referencing Victoria, 49, having previously stated that she grew up "very working class."

"Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz ❤️ @victoriabeckham Very working class 😂 My mother & father in law left in there Roll’s 🤎," David wrote in his Instagram caption, accompanied by a pic of the couple alongside Victoria's mom and dad.

The caption is a reference to the 2023 Beckham documentary on Netflix, from which one clip went viral for showcasing a hilarious and candid conversation between the Beckhams regarding Victoria's wealth growing up.

"We're very working class," the Spice Girls member said to the camera, prompting her husband to yell, from another room, "Be honest!"

"I am being honest," she replies.

"What car did your dad drive you to school in?" he asks in response before telling her to just give "one answer."

"In the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce," she says.

"Thank you," David replies, walking out of the room having proven his point.

Underneath David's new post, thousands of commenters applauded the father of four for keeping his wife humble and keeping it real for his 86 million Instagram followers.

"I actually love the fact that he doesn’t let this go 😂," one person wrote on the photo, which has since been liked more than 700,000 times.

"Elite sense of humour 😂," another responded.

"Epic comment that she’ll be stuck with for the rest of her life. And if she forgets, you’ll be there to remind her 😂❤️," a third shared.

After the release of their documentary, the couple opened up about what it was like for their children to watch the series play out and what surprised them.

"Cruz, our youngest son, said, 'Wow, I had no idea Dad was so good at football,'" Victoria said in a December interview with Allure. "It made me laugh, when I come up on the screen: 'David Beckham's wife.' Brilliant."

Victoria also admittedly "cried when I saw the last scene of the documentary," which shows her, David, and their four children -- Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz and Harper, 12 -- happily talking and dancing around the kitchen.

"It was an emotional experience," she said, referring to both making and watching the series.

